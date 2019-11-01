WWE SmackDown (1st November 2019): Start Time, Predictions, Location and more of Friday Night SmackDown after Crown Jewel 2019

What would be the fallout from Crown Jewel?

It is safe to say that WWE Crown Jewel 2019 would go down as the best show the company has produced in Saudi Arabia. History was made as the first women's match was staged in the country with Natalya triumphing over SmackDown's Lacey Evans. The Fiend Bray Wyatt captured the Universal Championship from Seth Rollins in what was a battle for the ages. Team Hogan also emerged victorious as Roman Reigns pinned Randy Orton. But The Big Dog has some unfinished business with one of his opponents from Thursday.

King Corbin attacked Reigns last week after SmackDown went off air and the former WWE Champion will be aiming to get some revenge tonight. Can The Big Dog put King Corbin in his place or will The Lone Wolf continue his reign of terror?

At the moment, it is good to be Bray Wyatt. After his Firefly Fun House was reduced to ashes, the former Eater of Worlds was able to rebuild it and get back his friends. The Fiend then dominated Seth Rollins at Crown Jewel and has now been crowned as the new Universal Champion.

Tonight, Wyatt will make his way out of the Firefly Fun House and appear in what would be a must-see installment of Miz TV and address the WWE Universe. Will Wyatt provide answers about his future in the Blue brand?

The New Day put up a great performance at Crown Jewel and even eliminated the current SmackDown Tag Team Champions, The Revival, from the match. Dash Wilder and Scott Dawson would then ambush Kofi Kingston and Big E which ultimately let The OC pick up the win over the former champions.

This promises to be one of the highlights of the night and the WWE Universe would be rooting for Kingston and Big E to score the win for their injured friend, Xavier Woods.

Can the duo topple the Top Guys tonight?

WWE SmackDown Live location, date and start time

Venue: KeyBank center, Buffalo, NY

Day and Date: Friday, 1st November 2019

Start Time: 8 PM ET (US), 1 AM (UK)

Where to watch WWE SmackDown Live?

WWE SmackDown Live can be watched live on FOX in the United States of America, while the show will air on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Arena in the UK.

How, when and where to watch WWE SmackDown Live in India?

WWE SmackDown can be watched live on Sony Ten 1 and Ten 3 (Hindi) channels in India. The show will air from 5:30 AM on 2nd November.

Catch all the updates for tonight's show right here.