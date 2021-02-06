WWE SmackDown: 2 Superstars who flopped and 3 who impressed - Cesaro busted open, big mistake with Roman Reigns (Feb 5th, 2021)

This week’s episode of WWE SmackDown had its fair share of bizarre moments. While the show allowed some of its deserving Superstars to shine, it also caused big blunders involving other top names. Between the end of few feuds and the continuations of some, the Blue brand seemed torn between its essential storylines.

In this article, we will take a look at Superstars who impressed us on WWE SmackDown this week and those who didn’t. So, without further ado, let’s begin.

#1 Impressed on WWE SmackDown: Cesaro

Cesaro was brilliant on WWE SmackDown

This week on WWE SmackDown, Cesaro locked horns with Daniel Bryan in a brutal singles match. Last month, both these Superstars had delivered a memorable in-ring encounter, and this week, they managed to follow it up with an intense battle. The creative also used this match to confirm Cesaro’s face turn on the Blue brand.

The match between Cesaro and Bryan was very well-balanced as both Superstars relied on their respective strengths. They first started out with engaging in an extremely technical to-and-fro that led to fantastic counters. Following that, their match gradually started to pick pace as it progressed on WWE SmackDown.

Soon, Bryan used a few back-to-back blows to gain complete control of the match. Cesaro took a lot of punishment before he managed to overcome the challenge posed by his opponent. We saw some of the exciting maneuvers unfold before this match on WWE SmackDown witnessed an unfortunate spot.

During the match, Bryan accidentally clipped Cesaro that caused his head to bleed from the side. However, he refused to let that stop him from delivering his best inside the ring. Eventually, Cesaro forced Bryan to tap out and pick a huge win on WWE SmackDown. Following the match, he offered to bump his fist, and Bryan obliged.

We also saw Shinsuke Nakamura watching this match backstage as he was concerned about Cesaro. It appears that the latter is finally going to get a push on WWE SmackDown and it is something that he has deserved for a very long time. We hope to see the creative make use of this momentum and allow Cesrao to eventually challenge for the gold.