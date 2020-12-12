WWE SmackDown: 2 Superstars who flopped and 3 who impressed – Kevin Owens exposes Roman Reigns, possible spoiler for title match at TLC (Dec 11th, 2020)

Tonight’s episode of WWE SmackDown featured a brutal exchange between Roman Reigns and Kevin Owens and a title match between Sasha Banks and Carmella. It confirmed a tag team title match between The Street Profits and Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode for next week. The episode was average in terms of entertainment, but it helped in adding interesting developments to a couple of ongoing storylines.

In this article, we will take a look at Superstars who impressed us on WWE SmackDown this week and those who didn’t. So, without further ado, let’s begin.

#1 Impressed on WWE SmackDown: Kevin Owens

Kevin Owens has found his flare

On this week’s episode of SmackDown, we saw yet another showdown between Roman Reigns and Kevin Owens. Both Superstars spent the entire week taking digs at each other. Tonight, KO headed to the ring and addressed the Universal Champion ahead of their title match at TLC. He went on to reveal how he will rely on his friends ‘tables ladders, and chairs’ help him win the match.

Roman Reigns, Jey Uso, and Paul Heyman were watching this segment backstage. It was surprising to see Jey Uso stand next to Roman Reigns and follow all the orders - especially after The Head of the Table’ brutally attacked him with multiple chair shots last week. As a result, Jey Uso snuck up on Owens while the latter was cutting his promo on SmackDown.

He started hitting KO with a chair and left him with an injured leg. However, Owens turned things around quickly during this SmackDown segment. He was relentlessly attacking Jey Uso when Roman Reigns decided to interfere. However, he backed off after Paul Heyman advised him to do so. This allowed KO to show how selfish the Universal Champion really is despite all his talk about family.

Later, Owen went backstage to hunt for Reigns, but the latter got the better off of him. KO started bleeding profusely after sustaining a cut on the cheek. On the other hand, Reigns took the chance to send a warning to KO’s wife during SmackDown. He insisted that Kevin Owens should be at home or he will end things for good – a sentence that won’t sit well with Owens.

This feud has finally brought out the most compelling version of Kevin Owens. He is a great talker and adds a lot to any storyline by adding elements of reality. After spending months on the sideline, Owens’ return to the main title picture is extremely refreshing. The WWE Universe is extremely excited to see the creative will book KO on SmackDown in the coming months.