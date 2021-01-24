WWE SmackDown: 2 Superstars who flopped and 3 who impressed – Roman Reigns destroyed by Kevin Owens, Champion competes in unusual match (Jan 22nd, 2021)

This week’s episode of WWE SmackDown had a lot of interesting segments for the fans. We saw an entertaining obstacle course race between Bayley and Bianca Belair. In addition to that, we saw Paul Heyman being booked for a match. Most importantly, Roman Reigns was bullied on the show, and Kevin Owens managed to stand tall.

In this article, we will take a look at Superstars who impressed us on WWE SmackDown and those who did not. So, without further ado, let’s begin.

#1 Impressed on WWE SmackDown: Kevin Owens

Kevin Owens had a commanding message for Roman Reigns

Kevin Owens made a strong statement during the main event of WWE SmackDown by annihilating Roman Reigns. He brutalized The Tribal Chief in the show's closing moments and made a strong case for himself ahead of his upcoming Universal Championship match at Royal Rumble.

It all started in the opening segment of WWE SmackDown when Adam Pearce shared the ring with Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman. Reigns was quick to question Pearce’s authority, and Heyman couldn’t help but see the funny side of that exchange. This irked Pearce who stated that he wouldn’t tolerate that kind of insult which led to a match booked between Pearce and Heyman.

Later in the show, Reigns denied helping Heyman and urged the latter to man up and handle his own fights. It appeared that Reigns would not help his advisor, but they were actually planning to borrow a page from Pearce’s book. Right before their match on WWE SmackDown, Heyman pretended to be injured, and Roman Reigns replaced him.

The Universal Champion then laid a brutal attack on Adam Pearce before Kevin Owens came out of shadows and turned the tables. He continued to manhandle Roman Reigns all around the ThunderDome before getting inside the ring. Owens then delivered a brutal Stunner before officials walked out to separate the two Superstars on WWE SmackDown.

Roman Reigns struggled to catch his breath while Owens continued to assert his dominance. He put Roman Reigns through the announce desk and the latter stayed flat on the ground. Their interaction on WWE SmackDown showed us that fans can still expect a lot from a third title match between them. Moreover, it solidified the claim that Reigns needs Jey Uso by his side to dominate his opponents.