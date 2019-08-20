WWE SmackDown (20th August 2019): Start Time, Predictions, Location & more of SmackDown Live | King of the Ring Tournament Round 1|

Will Bryan reveal who is behind the attacks on Roman Reigns?

Last week's episode of SmackDown Live ended in a shocking fashion when Daniel Bryan revealed to Roman Reigns that he knows the person behind the attacks on The Big Dog.

The Planet's Champion has promised to reveal who it is on tonight's show but he will have his hands full as he will be squaring off with Buddy Murphy.

The Best Kept Secret had a barnburner of a match last week as he pushed Reigns to his absolute limit. After that, Murphy was brutalized in the locker room by the former SmackDown Live Tag Team Champions when he revealed that he lied about Rowan's name to Reigns under pressure.

What will happen when these two will square off for the first time?

The King of the Ring tournament had a great start and it will continue on the Blue Brand with Kevin Owens set to face off against Elias and Andrade facing one of his most bitter rivals, Apollo Crews.

KO would be waiting to get his hands on The Drifter after his actions last week while El Idolo and Crews will be looking to add another chapter to their heated rivalry.

Who will progress to the next round of the tournament?

The New Day were laid out by Randy Orton and The Revival last week. The Viper dished out RKOs to all the three members as he made a huge statement. The attacks continued this week as Orton and The Top Guys laid out the faction once again on RAW. The Revival even went on to injure Woods and Kofi was forced to watch the entire ordeal.

How will the WWE Champion respond to all this?

WWE SmackDown Live location, date and start time

Venue: Denny Sanford Premier Center, Sioux Falls, SD

Day and Date: Tuesday, August 20th, 2019

Start Time: 8 PM ET (US), 1 AM (UK)

Where to watch WWE SmackDown Live

WWE SmackDown Live can be watched live on USA Network in the United States of America, while the show will air on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Arena in the UK.

How, when and where to watch WWE SmackDown Live in India

WWE SmackDown can be watched live on Sony Ten 1 and Ten 3 (Hindi) channels in India. The show will air from 5:30 AM on 21st August.

Catch all the updates for tonight's show right here.