WWE SmackDown (27th August 2019): Start Time, Predictions, Location & more of SmackDown Live | King of the Ring 2019

Alan John FOLLOW ANALYST Preview 59 // 27 Aug 2019, 14:08 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Who will progress from the final two King Of The Ring matches?

The King Of The Ring tournament has certainly lived up to its hype and has delivered us some top quality matches. With some big names like Kevin Owens and Drew McIntyre already eliminated, the throne is up for grabs and at this moment, it is anyone's guess as to who will win the prestigious tournament.

Tonight we will have Buddy Murphy take on Ali and former tag team partner, Chad Gable and Shelton Benjamin go at it.

Murphy, who is riding high after his win over Daniel Bryan last week, will look to put on a classic with his former 205 Live alumni, Ali. These two have put in a few barnburners in the past and we could expect more of the same tonight.

Last week's SmackDown Live had a bizarre ending as Daniel Bryan revealed the man who is supposedly behind the attacks on Roman Reigns. When the Planet's Champion revealed the man who had a striking similarity with Rowan, the entire WWE Universe was left with a lot of questions.

However, the former SmackDown Live Tag Team Champions feel the episode is over and they want an apology from The Big Dog.

Will Reigns apologize?

Last week we saw a different side to Kofi Kingston as he took out Randy Orton and The Revival. This was in retaliation to the trio's actions that lead to Xavier Woods being shelved and the Dreadlocked Dynamo did not hold back with his attacks.

Will the villainous trio get revenge for last week?

Guess you will have to tune-in to find out!

Advertisement

WWE SmackDown Live location, date and start time

Venue: Raising Cane's River Center, Baton Rouge, LA

Day and Date: Tuesday, August 27th, 2019

Start Time: 8 PM ET (US), 1 AM (UK)

Where to watch WWE SmackDown Live

WWE SmackDown Live can be watched live on USA Network in the United States of America, while the show will air on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Arena in the UK.

How, when and where to watch WWE SmackDown Live in India

WWE SmackDown can be watched live on Sony Ten 1 and Ten 3 (Hindi) channels in India. The show will air from 5:30 AM on 28th August.

Catch all the updates for tonight's show right here.