WWE SmackDown (27th December 2019): Start Time, Predictions, Location and more of Friday Night SmackDown

Arunava Ghoshal FOLLOW ANALYST Preview Published Dec 27, 2019

Dec 27, 2019 IST SHARE

The Miz vs Daniel Bryan vs King Corbin

The final SmackDown of the decade will take place tonight from the Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, Michigan. The main event of the show will feature a triple threat match between Daniel Bryan, The Miz, and King Corbin to determine the no. 1 contender for the WWE Universal Championship.

Although The Miz and Bryan have been entangled in a feud with Bray Wyatt for the past few weeks, King Corbin believes that a victory over Roman Reigns makes him eligible for a title shot as well. Corbin and Ziggler lost a tag team match to the former WWE Champions last week on SmackDown but as The Lone Wolf didn't get pinned, he retained his claim for a Universal Championship match.

As all the three Superstars want a piece of the WWE Universal Champion, it will be interesting to see who heads on to face 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt for the gold at Royal Rumble.

SmackDown will also showcase a Moment of Bliss segment with the host Alexa Bliss and Lacey Evans. It remains to be seen what the Sassy Southern Belle has to say regarding her feud with Sasha Banks and the SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley.

A lot more surprises might be in store for the fans on the final show of the Blue brand of the year. Guess, we will have to tune in to find out!

WWE SmackDown Live location, date and start time

Venue: Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, Michigan

Day and Date: Friday, 27th December 2019

Start Time: 8 PM ET (US), 1 AM (UK), 6:30 AM (IST)

Where to watch WWE SmackDown Live?

The final WWE SmackDown of the year can be viewed live on FOX in the USA. Fans in the United Kingdom can catch the show live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Arena.

Advertisement

How, when and where to watch WWE SmackDown Live in India?

WWE SmackDown will be broadcasted live on Sony Ten 1 and Ten 3 channels in India. The show is set to air from 6:30 AM on 28th December.

Catch all the updates for tonight's show right here on Sportskeeda!