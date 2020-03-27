WWE SmackDown (27th March 2020): Start Time, Predictions, Location and more of Friday Night SmackDown

What message will Wyatt have for Cena ahead of their WrestleMania 36 clash?

What does tonight's episode of Friday Night SmackDown have in store for the WWE Universe?

Yowie Wowie!

We are inching closer to WrestleMania 36 and there are a lot of things to look forward to on tonight's episode of Friday Night SmackDown. The main highlight of tonight would be the return of Firefly Fun House and Bray Wyatt.

The former Universal Champion told John Cena that WrestleMania will not be a great night for the Cenation Leader. He has promised a slaughter and Cena will be the sacrificial lamb. Wyatt has already given us reasons why he wants Cena at The Grandest Stage Of Them All this year and life has indeed come a full circle for him.

Tonight, Wyatt welcomes us back into the Firefly Fun House and he will surely have a message for the 16-time World Champion.

What does he have in mind for the Cenation Leader?

There are two matches with major WrestleMania implications tonight. The Usos and The New Day are set to reignite their legendary rivalry with the winner getting a shot at The Miz and John Morrison for the SmackDown Tag Team Championships.

These two teams have delivered some classics over the years and we can expect another one tonight. Who will emerge on top and go on to challenge the Tag Team Champions?

In another interesting matchup, Drew Gulak and Shinsuke Nakamura will lock horns. If the former Cruiserweight Champion defeats The Artist, then Daniel Bryan will get a shot at Sami Zayn and the Intercontinental Title at WrestleMania.

Gulak and Bryan surely got the WWE Universe buzzing last week with their incredible chemistry and The Leader Of The Yes Movement is putting his money on The Philadelphia Stretcher. Will Gulak win tonight?

After calling out The Kabuki Warriors for weeks, Alexa Bliss will finally get an opportunity at Asuka. The Empress Of Tomorrow cost Bliss and Cross their match a few weeks ago and The Goddess has wanted a crack at the former SmackDown Women's Champion.

Advertisement

Can Bliss defeat Asuka and possibly nail a shot at Women's Tag Team Championships?

Guess you will have to tune in to find out!

WWE SmackDown Live location, date and start time

Venue: WWE Performance Center, Orlando, FL

Day and Date: Friday, 27th March 2020

Start Time: 8 PM ET (US), 12 AM (UK)

Where to watch WWE SmackDown Live?

WWE SmackDown Live can be watched live on FOX in the United States of America, while the show will air on BT Sport and BT Sport Box Office in the UK.

How, when and where to watch WWE SmackDown Live in India?

WWE SmackDown can be watched live on Sony Ten 1 and Ten 3 (Hindi) channels in India. The show will air from 5:30 AM on 28th March 2020.

Catch all the updates for tonight's show right here!