WWE SmackDown (29th May 2020): Start Time, Predictions, Location and more of Friday Night SmackDown

Who will qualify for the finals of the Intercontinental Championship tournament?

The Intercontinental Championship tournament will take center stage on SmackDown tonight and there will be two semi-final matches between four of the best that the Blue brand has to offer.

It will be a battle of former WWE Champions as Jeff Hardy will take on Daniel Bryan in one of the semi-final matches. Both Bryan and Hardy are two of the most decorated Superstars in WWE history and both of them have their targets on SmackDown.

The Charismatic Engima made his return to SmackDown a few weeks ago and is already 2-0 as he defeated Cesaro at Money In The Bank on the kickoff show and was able to silence Sheamus last week to progress into the semi-finals.

Bryan, on the other hand, wants to regain the title he relinquished due to injury and wants to have a proper run with the Intercontinental Championship.

Who will emerge on top in what promises to be an incredible battle? Also, will a certain Celtic Warrior make his presence felt?

AJ Styles was a surprise inclusion in the IC title tournament as he was a RAW Superstar at that time. However, it was officially confirmed that The Phenomenal One has returned to the house he built last week after he defeated long-time rival Shinsuke Nakamura to book his place in the semi-finals.

However, Elias stands in his way and it will not be an easy task for Styles. The Drifter defeated King Corbin in the first round a couple of weeks ago and has been constantly improving inside the ring.

Will Styles progress into the finals or will Elias put in a performance of a lifetime.

Apart from this we could more progress made in the feuds between Braun Strowman and the former SmackDown Tag Team Champions, Miz & Morrison. The duo is set to challenge The Monster Among Men at Backlash for the Universal Championship in a 2-on-1 Handicap match.

Bayley may also get a new No.1 Contender and the Sonya Deville-Mandy Rose feud is also reaching fever pitch.

What will happen on tonight's SmackDown? Guess you will have to tune in to find out!

WWE SmackDown Live location, date and start time

Venue: WWE Performance Center, Orlando, FL

Day and Date: Friday, 29th May 2020

Start Time: 8 PM ET (US), 1 AM (UK)

Where to watch WWE SmackDown live?

WWE SmackDown can be watched live on FOX in the United States of America, while the show will air on BT Sport and BT Sport Box Office in the UK.

How, when, and where to watch WWE SmackDown live in India?

WWE SmackDown can be watched live on Sony Ten 1 and Ten 3 (Hindi) channels in India. The show will air from 5:30 AM on 30th May 2020.

