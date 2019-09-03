WWE SmackDown (3rd September 2019): Start Time, Predictions, Location & more of SmackDown Live | King of the Ring 2019 |

Who will progress into semifinals of the KOTR tournament?

After an interesting couple of matches on RAW yesterday night, The King Of The Ring tournament quarterfinals will wrap on SmackDown Live with Elias taking on Ali and Chad Gable going up against Andrade.

Elias has had it easy in the tournament as he beat Kevin Owens with a little help from Shane McMahon. Now The Drifter will face a tough task taking on Ali, who had a barnburner of a match with his former 205 Live Alumni, Buddy Murphy.

Chad Gable toppled his former tag team partner, Shelton Benjamin last week and will now taken on Andrade who has been gaining a lot of momentum over the past few weeks.

Last week, Roman Reigns revealed to the entire WWE Universe that it was indeed Rowan who was behind the heinous attacks on him. Daniel Bryan snapped on his ally and said he was not the man who instructed Rowan to do so. But The Big Dog did not believe the Planet's Champion and decided to lay him out with a spear.

Bryan is still saying that he has no part to play in these attacks and wants The Big Dog to apologise to him this week.

Will Reigns oblige?

Last week, we saw Randy Orton laying out Kofi Kingston after The Viper's mind games got the better of the WWE Champion. The Dreadlocked Dynamo will be looking for retribution and will be looking to get his hands on The Viper?

Will the New Day member be successful?

In what was a truly shocking moment, Bayley turned on Becky Lynch and sided with her best friend, Sasha Banks. This came as a surprise to the WWE Universe who are wondering why The Hugger decided to assault The Man with a steel chair.

This has clearly changed the complexion of her title match against Charlotte Flair at Clash Of Champions. What does this heel turn for The Queen as well?

Will we hear from Bayley tonight?

Guess you will have to tune-in to find out!

WWE SmackDown Live location, date and start time

Venue: Norfolk Scope Arena, Norfolk, VA

Day and Date: Tuesday, September 3rd, 2019

Start Time: 8 PM ET (US), 1 AM (UK)

Where to watch WWE SmackDown Live

WWE SmackDown Live can be watched live on USA Network in the United States of America, while the show will air on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Arena in the UK.

How, when and where to watch WWE SmackDown Live in India

WWE SmackDown can be watched live on Sony Ten 1 and Ten 3 (Hindi) channels in India. The show will air from 5:30 AM on 4th September.

Catch all the updates for tonight's show right here.

