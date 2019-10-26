WWE SmackDown: 3 Botches and mistakes you missed this week (October 25th, 2019)

There were some shocking botches last night on SmackDown

SmackDown Live presented their final episode ahead of Crown Jewel this coming Thursday night and as ever, it was another stacked two hours of entertainment. Hulk Hogan and Ric Flair opened the show as half of their teams stood face to face and then collided in the main event.

Brock Lesnar sent quite a brutal message to Cain Velasquez ahead of their WWE Championship showdown in Saudi Arabia, whilst The Firefly Fun House returned and showed Seth Rollins that a little bit of fire isn't enough to end The Fiend.

It was another interesting episode that contained several botches that the WWE Universe may or may not have picked up on.

#3 Ali gets dropped

Ali definitely came off worse in that brawl

It always seems to be Ali who is worse off after some of the botches that he's part of. At WrestleMania, he headbutted a table because of a Braun Strowman botch. He then went on to do the same thing in his match with Randy Orton a few weeks ago and last night on SmackDown, he was dropped by King Corbin as the two teams brawled ahead of Crown Jewel when Ric Flair and Hulk Hogan once again came face to face in a WWE ring.

Ali and Corbin looked as though they were going for a spot where he was thrown into the ringpost, but either Corbin tripped or his own momentum got the better of him since he tried to spin Ali and then suddenly dropped him. This obviously shocked Corbin since all he could do was watch Ali fall to the floor and then try and think of a way to save the spot without it looking obvious that he dropped him.

