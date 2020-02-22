WWE SmackDown: 3 botches you missed this week (21st February 2020)

Phillipa Marie FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10

SHARE

There were some shocking botches this week on SmackDown

It was SmackDown's final spot on the road to Super ShowDown this week as the blue brand stopped in Arizona to announce the fantastic news that The Bella Twins would be inducted into this year's Hall of Fame. The announcement was made much sweeter given the fact that it was made in their hometown in front of their Bella Army.

Goldberg was on SmackDown in person so that he could show that he had no fear when it came to facing The Fiend at Super ShowDown, whilst the first-ever Women's Championship match in The Middle East was made official when Naomi was able to pin Carmella to earn the right to face Bayley on Thursday night.

It was a stacked episode of SmackDown that as ever, saw a number of shocking botches throughout.

#3. Dolph Ziggler's ZigZag

SmackDown kicked off with a huge eight-man tag team match this week that saw The Usos and The New Day team up to take on Dolph Ziggler, Bobby Roode, The Miz and John Morrison just days before The New Day defend their Championships against Miz and Morrison in the Middle East.

It was The Usos who secured the pin for their team, but the fact that there were eight men in the match all at once meant that there were a number of awkward moments. The most notable one came when Dolph Ziggler looked to deliver a ZigZag combination with Bobby Roode, but completely missed his intended target and instead just flew past Jey Uso to the other side of the ring.

It was an episode of SmackDown that was as stacked as ever, so it's hard to blame Michael Cole for getting a few names wrong on the night. That being said, he made a huge mistake as part of the match between Heath Slater and Daniel Bryan, which he was called out on by both Drew Gulak and Corey Graves.

It appears that Cole wasn't thinking and referred to Gulak as Heath Slater even though the star was actually in the ring in front of him. Both Graves and Gulak pointed out that this was the case before Cole stated that he was just a little bit discombobulated at present.

Advertisement

#1. That piano had no give

The second-ever Symphony of Destruction match took place this week on SmackDown and interestingly once again included Braun Strowman and Elias. The duo took on Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura in what was the most brutal match of the night and saw all four men walk out with war wounds.

The finish of the match was perhaps the most brutal since it saw Strowman look to powerslam Nakamura through the piano, but the instrument had no give at all and instead of going through it Nakamura got a nasty back bump and Strowman then fell to the floor and against the table.

He was then forced to knock Nakamura off the piano to pin him, but since this was a Falls Count Anywhere match, if he had been able to put him through the piano then the pin would have counted.

Did you spot all of the botches above? Are there any botches that we missed? Share your thoughts in the comments section below...