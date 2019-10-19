WWE SmackDown: 3 obscure but interesting things you might have missed

There were some interesting notes about SmackDown

With Crown Jewel less than two weeks away, the build-up to the show continued with Ali and Shorty G being announced as a part of Team Hogan, whilst Roman Reigns became the man to replace Seth Rollins as the team captain.

Braun Strowman was out to send a message to Tyson Fury ahead of their match in the Middle East, whilst the Tag Team Turmoil Match continued to heat up since The New Day and Heavy Machinery teamed up this week to defeat the team of Bobby Roode, Dolph Ziggler, and The Revival.

It was a stacked episode of the show which continued to show the FOX Network the highest level of entertainment that WWE can produce, but whilst many fans were focused on the action, there were a number of things that happened this week that are obscure but quite interesting to note.

#3. Daniel Bryan doesn't have a shirt

Bryan currently has no merch to advertise

Daniel Bryan came out to the aid of Roman Reigns this week on SmackDown after he was attacked by Shinsuke Nakamura, Baron Corbin a, d Sami Zayn. Bryan came out to the ring interestingly in a plain black shirt, since Bryan doesn't actually have a shirt right now that he could have promoted.

The last Shirt Bryan had made said "Planet's Champion" and since he lost the Tag Team Championships, he hasn't been able to wear it. Right now Bryan is in a strange situation since this was his first match on SmackDown since the move over to FOX and he isn't technically in a storyline, but it was strange to see a superstar wearing a plain black shirt rather than promoting their merchandise.

Later in the night, Bryan entered without a shirt, which seems to be his regular thing to do right now.

