WWE SmackDown: 3 Things WWE got right and 2 Things they didn't on this week's show (September 17th, 2019)

Jayesh Motwani FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 139 // 19 Sep 2019, 15:02 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Brock Lesnar made a return

This week's episode of SmackDown Live had a great feel to it and was one of the better episodes. The show started on a high note as Brock Lesnar returned and challenged Kofi Kingston for the WWE Championship. The WWE Champion obliged and the match is slated to happen at SmackDown's FOX premier on October 4th.

Lesnar was also able to land an F5 on Kingston after pretending to shake his hand. Before that, The New Day defeated The Revival and Randy Orton in a six-man tag team match.

Also, after being fired, Kevin Owens served Shane McMahon with a lawsuit for wrongful termination. The Prizefighter told Shane that he is coming for his pride: that is his money.

Moreover, Daniel Bryan returned this week after skipping Clash Of Champions and he was attacked by Erick Rowan along with Luke Harper. Roman Reigns came out and tried to make the save, but the Bludgeon Brothers were having none of it.

There is much to dissect after this week's SmackDown episode and in this piece, we are going to take a look at three things WWE got right and two they didn't:

#5 Got right - The Baron Corbin and Chad Gable story line

After the King of the Ring tournament final, many fans didn't think that the feud between Baron Corbin and Chad Gable would continue, but this week on SmackDown, Corbin insulted Gable for his height. In turn, Gable attacked Corbin, decimating the King of the Ring crown.

The storytelling in this segment was marvelous, as evidenced by Gable smashing the crown, and Corbin literally crying. Also, it seems like Gable and Corbin are going to have a prolonged feud, possibly even a match at Hell in a Cell.

Both Corbin and Gable displayed immense potential with this segment and this feud can elevate them both.

1 / 3 NEXT