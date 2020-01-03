WWE SmackDown (3rd January 2020): Start Time, Predictions, Location and more of Friday Night SmackDown

Arunava Ghoshal FOLLOW ANALYST Preview Published Jan 03, 2020

Jan 03, 2020 IST SHARE

Daniel Bryan will face The Fiend at Royal Rumble

The first WWE SmackDown of the year is set to focus on the WWE Universal Championship match between Daniel Bryan and The Fiend that will happen at Royal Rumble. Last week, Bryan survived a triple threat match against King Corbin and The Miz to earn this opportunity and now he has another encounter with Bray Wyatt.

Although anyone would think twice before stepping inside the squared circle with the current WWE Universal Champion, Daniel Bryan seems to be an exception and it will be interesting to see what the coming SmackDown adds to this rivalry. On the other hand, how will King Corbin respond to Roman Reigns costing him the Championship match?

Braun Strowman has made it clear that he wants a shot at Shinsuke Nakamura's Intercontinental Championship. Sami Zayn has been evading the challenge for some time but with Strowman and The New Day defeating him, Nakamura and Cesaro last week, the title match seems imminent. Will the collision take place on the first episode of SmackDown in 2020?

SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley and Sasha Banks have been entangled in a feud with Lacey Evans. They got a victory over the Sassy Southern Belle in a tag team match but it remains to be seen if either of them can defeat Evans one-on-one.

Also, how will Otis react to Dolph Ziggler destroying the cake that he had gifted to Mandy Rose? Guess you'll have to tune in to find out!

WWE SmackDown Live location, date and start time

Venue: FedEx Forum, Memphis, TN

Day and Date: Friday, January 3, 2020

Start Time: 8 PM ET (US), 1 AM (UK), 6:30 AM (IST)

Where to watch WWE SmackDown Live?

The first WWE SmackDown of the year can be viewed live on FOX in the USA. Fans in the United Kingdom can watch the event live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Arena.

How, when and where to watch WWE SmackDown Live in India?

WWE SmackDown is set to be telecasted live on Sony Ten 1 and Ten 3 channels in India. The show will air from 6:30 AM on 4th January.

Catch all the updates for tonight's show right here on Sportskeeda!