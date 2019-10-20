WWE SmackDown: 4 mistakes WWE made this week (18th October 2019)

There were a number of mistakes this week on SmackDown

SmackDown continued to be presented on FOX this week with the build-up Crown Jewel dominating much of the action. Shorty G and Ali became the final two members of Team Hogan, whilst Roman Reigns was revealed as the new Team Captain for Hogan's side.

Braun Strowman sent quite the message to Tyson Fury ahead of their hotly anticipated bout, and Heavy Machinery teamed up with The New Day to draw first blood ahead of the biggest ever Tag Team Turmoil match when they defeated Bobby Roode, Dolph Ziggler and SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Revival.

Daniel Bryan's current storyline with Roman Reigns also continued as a stable was seemingly formed between Sami Zayn, Shinsuke Nakamura, and Baron Corbin to take on the new duo. Even though this week's SmackDown is heading in the right direction, there were still several interesting mistakes throughout.

#4. Roman Reigns is the underwhelming announcement

Roman Reigns is now the Team Captain of Team Hogan

Team Hogan is now complete when it comes to Crown Jewel, as it was announced that Shorty G and Ali were the two final members of the team. Hogan appeared on the show via Skype and said that his new team captain would also be announced later in the show since Seth Rollins was unable to compete twice in Saudi Arabia.

Rollins will instead face The Fiend Bray Wyatt in a Falls Count Anywhere match where his Universal Championship is once again on the line. As part of the main event between Roman Reigns, Daniel Bryan, Baron Corbin, and Shinsuke Nakamura it was revealed that Roman was the new captain of Team Hogan in what was considered quite an underwhelming announcement since there were rumors WWE Hall of Famer Edge was going to be the man to replace Rollins.

