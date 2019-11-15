WWE SmackDown : 4 Possible finishes to The New Day vs The Revival

Vinay Chhabaria FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 15 Nov 2019, 15:07 IST SHARE

Which team will seal its place in the 'Champion vs Champion vs Champion' match at Survivor Series?

Big E and Kofi Kingston of The New Day conquered The Revival on the last episode of SmackDown to become seven-time WWE Tag Team Champions. WWE continued the trend of having last-minute title changes ahead of Survivor Series by swapping the SmackDown Tag Team Championships. However, this time around the former champs will get a chance to reclaim their titles before the inter-brand warfare on November 24th.

Given the way WWE booked The New Day to secure the SmackDown Tag Team Championships, it looked like the company wished to have a heel-face dynamic in the Tag Team Champions’ Survivor Series match. The other two pairs of tag team champs, The Viking Raiders (RAW) and The Undisputed Era (NXT) have a ton of momentum on their side and since both units portray heelish characters on TV, the crowd would not have been able to cheer for any team during the contest.

Now that WWE has announced another New Day vs Revival bout, fans can expect a huge twist in the story because there has never ever been a rematch for any last-minute title change before Survivor Series. So, here are the 4 potential ways this match could finish.

#4 The New Day retains

Kofi Kingston needs to stay at the top

Starting with the most forthright conclusion, Big E and Kofi Kingston may simply pin Dash Wilder and Scott Dawson to end the feud and shift their focus towards Survivor Series. We have often observed how new champions beat the preceding championship holders just to put a full stop to their rivalry. Therefore, The New Day can once again crush their adversaries to strengthen their position at the top.

This triumph will boost their momentum heading into Survivor Series and likewise, keep the former WWE Champion Kofi Kingston at the top of the division. This could be the most feasible result of the bout.

1 / 4 NEXT