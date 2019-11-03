5 tag teams WWE has split since 2016 (and the reasons why)

Enzo and Big Cass & The Riott Squad

Tag team wrestling is one of the most alluring forms of professional wrestling as the diverse set of moves entertains the fans in an altogether distinct manner. Over the years, WWE has produced several great tag teams with the Dudley Boyz, the Hardy Boyz, Edge and Christian, The New Day and The Usos to name a few. These teams changed the landscape of tag team wrestling with their extraordinary class and talent.

While there have been so many successful tag teams in WWE history, there have also been tag teams that could not get going despite the best efforts of the Creative.

It is a joy to watch tag team wrestling but the Creative generally looks to spice up the things on TV by breaking up a well-oiled unit or the teams which do not live up to expectations. Some teams are fortuitous enough to get betrayal angles before their demise but a number of teams have also been split up off TV as well. Sometimes, it is the WWE Draft that has been the reason behind a tag team’s end.

Since 2016, WWE has broken up a lot of tag teams and in this article, we will have a look at 5 of those tag teams and the reasons why WWE disbanded them:

#5 The Hype Bros

Mojo Rawley turned on Zack Ryder to end their tag team run

Mojo Rawley received a surprise call-up to the main roster in the WWE Draft 2016 where Shane McMahon and Daniel Bryan drafted him to SmackDown Live. Soon, it was learned that WWE had promoted him so that he can reunite with Zack Ryder to reform the Hype Bros.

As there was a shortage of tag teams on the Blue brand’s roster, WWE allowed The Hype Bros to stay in the upper half of the tag team division. They had even challenged for the SmackDown Tag Team Championships on multiple occasions but the Creative team never gave them the gold.

Eventually, WWE split the Hype Bros on November 28, 2017, after Zack and Mojo had lost their match against The Bludgeon Brothers. Mojo was the one who turned heel and as per the rumor mill, the backstage executives were going to push him in the singles division, as they were impressed with his promo skills.

But, as we all know, WWE has worked very hard to build Mojo Rawley as a credible character but their ideas have always fallen flat as Rawley continues to toil in the lower mid-card.

