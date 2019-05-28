WWE SmackDown: 4 Surprising returns/appearances we can witness tonight

WWE has a chance to correct what they did last night!

After messing up what was a highly anticipated episode of Monday Night RAW last night, WWE will bring to us the blue brand, SmackDown. Fans were expecting something special from the company, especially after the massive success of their rival AEW's event Double or Nothing. Instead, what we all got was a disappointing episode of RAW.

WWE has a huge chance in their hands to correct last night's mistake by putting on a solid show of SmackDown and giving fans some assurance that they still do care about us and will take the AEW threat seriously.

Last night's RAW was highly predictable with almost no surprises or shockers, except Sami Zayn namedropping AEW. If WWE plans to put on a solid show tonight, they need to make the show exciting by a few unexpected appearances and segments.

In this article, let's take a look at the 4 surprising returns/appearances that we can witness on SmackDown tonight. Do let me know in the comments section your thoughts about the current WWE programming.

#4 Triple H

Will the COO step-up and address the big issue?

Among all the jabs and shots that AEW and Cody Rhodes took on WWE and Triple H, The Game has been silent and hasn't responded to anything. We saw Sami Zayn namedropping AEW on RAW last night, which seemed to indicate that the war has started.

With Triple H scheduled to face Randy Orton at WWE Super ShowDown in Saudi Arabia on June 7th, he could appear on SmackDown to deliver a message to his rival with whom he has a huge history.

Triple H could also use this segment to take a few shots at AEW himself and give them a taste of their own medicine. We previously saw him and D-Generation X take shots about AEW during their Hall of Fame induction speech which is a clear indication that Hunter isn't afraid to speak about his rivals.

"Hunter, just one RKO outta nowhere would put you down!"

"A lot of people are trying to put me down these days, Randy! Neither will I let you succeed, nor them! The Game is here to stay!"

