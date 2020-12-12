WWE SmackDown: 5 Biggest news stories - Carmella steals the show, Roman Reigns warns Kevin Owens' family (December 11, 2020)

From Big E earning a major opportunity to Sasha Banks and Carmella's main event showdown, this week's edition of WWE SmackDown featured many contrasting moments.

The Blue brand laid down some interesting plot threads for future episodes. As a whole, the mid-card or undercard storylines didn't advance in a major way. But the episode delivered when it came to the bigger aspects of the show.

Which show was better this week, RAW or SmackDown? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

Here are the five biggest news stories from this week's episode of WWE SmackDown (December 11, 2020).

#5: Billie Kay's mystery partner angle came to an underwhelming conclusion on WWE SmackDown

The #BOAT didn’t get me a win!!! Updating resuming now... https://t.co/RFMGxV0F4j — Billie Kay (@BillieKayWWE) December 12, 2020

On last week's Talking Smack, the Riott Squad told Billie Kay to find a tag team partner to face them inside the ring.

Last night, that mystery partner turned out to be Natalya, which doesn't seem like the most exciting pay-off to an angle that was supposed to surprise WWE fans.

Natalya has been a consistent part of the women's division in WWE, but her act has been more or less the same for years. Billie Kay has done a great job in putting herself over on the Blue brand, but her team lost to Ruby Riott and Liv Morgan during this week's WWE SmackDown.

Advertisement

WWE could have used this opportunity to book a sustainable storyline for Billie Kay. Instead, the aforementioned tag team match and its result failed to achieve anything new on SmackDown.

On a brighter note, Billie Kay's entertaining segments probably won't stop airing anytime soon. This means that there is still a lot of hope to use Kay's talents by putting her in an interesting storyline on the Road to WrestleMania 37.

Perhaps she could even assume the role of an assistant manager to Adam Pearce on WWE SmackDown.