WWE SmackDown - 5 biggest news stories: Did Charlotte Flair retain her SmackDown Women's Title? WWE star's celebrity feud continues

WWE SmackDown returned to the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana, for this week's episode. It was the blue brand's first televised show in the city since February 19, 2019 - almost exactly three years ago.

This week, WWE announced a stacked line-up for the show. Natalya challenged Aliyah to a Dungeon Style contest where only pinfall or submission is the only way to win.

It was also announced that Sami Zayn would host another episode of his "InZayn" talk show with special guests Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura and his rockstar partner Rick Boogs. Nakamura and Zayn will meet next week for the Intercontinental Championship.

WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg was also slated to return ahead of his blockbuster Universal Championship match against Roman Reigns next Saturday at the Elimination Chamber event in Saudi Arabia.

Plus, Charlotte Flair was pitted against Naomi as she put her SmackDown Women's Championship on the line in a match made by Sonya Deville, which was signed off by Adam Pearce last week. It was undoubtedly booked to be an action-packed night just a stone's throw away from Bourbon Street.

That being said, let's take a look at the five biggest news stories coming out of this week's episode of SmackDown.

#5 Johnny Knoxville visits a WWE store and damages Sami Zayn's merchandise

Before the latest installment of "InZayn" taking place in the ring, a video was shown of 'Jackass' star Johnny Knoxville visiting a pop-up WWE store.

Knoxville has been embroiled in a feud with Sami Zayn since the beginning of the year. This week, the former took it to another level when he visited the store, and vandalized a Sami canvas with the words "loser" sprayed on it.

If that wasn't enough, Johnny caught a glimpse of Sami's new t-shirt design, a rip off the new Jackass Forever logo. He immediately took some of the shirts outside and damaged them using a woodchipper.

It appears their feud is far from over. With Zayn taking on Shinsuke Nakamura next week for the Intercontinental Championship, we could well see Knoxville get involved.

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Angana Roy