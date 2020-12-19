WWE SmackDown: 5 Biggest news stories - Kevin Owens gets crushed, Carmella smashes another champagne bottle (December 18, 2020)

From the first-ever Sami Awards to Kevin Owens being established as a top babyface, this week's edition of WWE SmackDown featured many contrasting moments.

The Blue brand's go-home show before WWE TLC got fans excited for the pay-per-view, mostly because of the Roman Reigns and Kevin Owens arc on SmackDown. There were enough plot points in this episode that kept the viewers engaged for two hours. Even if that doesn't necessarily classify SmackDown as a perfect show, the Blue brand has been mostly consistent in terms of quality, which is a level of stability that Monday Night RAW hasn't achieved in recent memory.

Here are the five biggest news stories from this week's episode of WWE SmackDown (December 18, 2020).

#5: Bayley overcame her losing streak on this episode of WWE SmackDown

The final match of this week's WWE SmackDown saw Bayley taking on Bianca Belair in singles competition.

The self-proclaimed role model in WWE has been one of the biggest players in the Blue brand's women's division, despite not having won any matches since SummerSlam 2020.

That changed on last night's WWE SmackDown, where Bayley was able to defeat Bianca Belair with the help of an eye rake and the Rose Plant maneuver.

.@BiancaBelairWWE took her to the limit, but @itsBayleyWWE (with a few tricks up her sleeve) was able to outlast The #ESTofWWE on #SmackDown. pic.twitter.com/4jYNx8OZUS — WWE (@WWE) December 19, 2020

Some fans weren't too happy that Belair's momentum was slightly affected by this loss, but it made sense for Bayley to win here if their feud is to be extended, at least until next year's Royal Rumble event.

Bayley is back on track with a win. It won't be too long until Bianca Belair potentially gets back at her rival with a defiant victory, which is how Bayley and Belair's feud should probably end. This would allow Belair to proceed one step closer to the WWE SmackDown Women's Championship picture.