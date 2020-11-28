From a WWE Superstar finally stepping up against Roman Reigns to a brand new feud for Sami Zayn, this week's edition of WWE SmackDown featured many contrasting moments.

This episode was somewhat better compared to the go-home show of SmackDown before Survivor Series. That being said, the finishes to each and every match during last night's show included a lot of shenanigans. This was the same problem that many pointed out during the recent edition of WWE RAW, to some extent.

Let's hope that the holiday season doesn't set a lax precedent for the Blue brand, which has been very consistent in terms of quality since SummerSlam.

Here are the five biggest news stories from this week's episode of WWE SmackDown (November 27, 2020).

#5: Sasha Banks got some revenge against Carmella through a pretty cool setup on WWE SmackDown

Sasha Banks has been on the receiving end of consecutive ambushes in recent weeks, thanks to Carmella.

On this week's WWE SmackDown, Banks repaid the favor and attacked Carmella in a backstage segment. Carmella discussed her recent attacks on Sasha Banks in a backstage promo. As she extended her hand for a glass of champagne to end her promo in style, it was Sasha's hand that reached out to her in return.

The SmackDown Women's Champion started brawling with Carmella when the latter realized what had just happened. WWE officials had to separate both of them eventually.

Even though this was a relatively short segment, the transition from Carmella's promo to Sasha's attack was pretty well-executed, in general.

What bugs WWE fans the most is that Sasha Banks is currently featured on one of the biggest shows on the air, named The Mandalorian. Given that she is a mainstream superstar at the moment, Sasha doesn't get as much airtime on WWE SmackDown as compared to other stars on the same show.