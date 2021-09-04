5 Finishes to Edge vs Seth Rollins 2: Big stipulation match planned, Former Universal title contender to interfere?

Although it seemed like Edge would move on from Seth Rollins after SummerSlam, that wasn't the case. Edge defeated Seth Rollins at SummerSlam, and on the following episode of SmackDown, he vowed to renew his focus on the Universal Championship again.

Seth Rollins, on the other hand, mockingly said that if he wanted to work his way back to the Universal title, he needed to be more like Edge. On the September 3rd episode of SmackDown, Seth Rollins faced Cesaro yet again.

The match ended in a disqualification, but Seth Rollins used a lot of Edge's moves throughout the match to send a message to The Rated-R Superstar. Once Seth Rollins launched the post-match attack on Cesaro, Edge knew that enough was enough.

Edge made the save and proceeded to challenge Seth Rollins to a match next week on SmackDown. It isn't just any other episode of SmackDown - it will take place at the iconic Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Here are five possible finishes for the blockbuster SummerSlam rematch on SmackDown next week:

#5. Seth Rollins beats Edge to set up a trilogy bout

Seth Rollins launched a vicious assault on Cesaro before Edge made the save

This is the most logical finish that can happen on SmackDown next week. Some fans were a bit surprised that Edge defeated the younger Seth Rollins at SummerSlam 2021.

However, the fact that Edge is a popular part-time star as well as it being a great match ensured that the crowd at SummerSlam wasn't disappointed with the outcome.

It's clear that WWE is continuing this feud, and having a match on SmackDown at Madison Square Garden serves two purposes - one, it's a blockbuster match on free television. Second, it can easily set up a marquee match at Extreme Rules 2021.

Edge has wrestled a lot this year and that looks like it will continue. Seth Rollins doesn't even have to win clean. Since he's a heel, a dirty finish that costs Edge will do enough to get heat on Seth Rollins as well as set up a trilogy bout at Extreme Rules 2021.

Not only this, but their third bout can have a big stipulation. This just might be what WWE is planning for the feud.

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Rohit Mishra