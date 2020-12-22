Despite losing to Roman Reigns at TLC, Kevin Owens will get another shot at the Universal Championship this Friday Night on SmackDown. This time, however, it will be inside a steel cage.

That makes it more interesting, especially given the circumstances of Roman Reigns' TLC victory. Here are five possible finishes for the match:

#5. Sami Zayn to potentially interfere, but will he help Roman Reigns or Kevin Owens?

Will Sami Zayn have an impact?

We'll start with an unlikely scenario. On the same night, Sami Zayn will be facing Big E in an Intercontinental title defense after he was pinned by the latter in a Tag Team match at TLC.

He could lose the Championship to Big E, though we wouldn't be surprised to see him retain. Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn have been separated for a few years now, and there's no doubt that it has benefited both of them. The question is, would he help Kevin Owens or Roman Reigns if he interfered?

There are a couple of possibilities. He could cost Kevin Owens and help Roman Reigns win - not to align with Reigns, but to start a feud with Owens. Admittedly, it would be a bit out of the blue, but WWE has done well to protect Kevin Owens against Roman Reigns.

This would be the perfect way to get Kevin Owens out of the Universal Championship feud against Roman Reigns. He could go on with it until the Royal Rumble, but this could be the start of a long-term story as well.

It would serve to keep Roman Reigns' title reign intact while also making Kevin Owens look good. The fact that Kevin Owens is a babyface and Sami Zayn is a good enough reason to start a feud with the roles reversed from before.