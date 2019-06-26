WWE SmackDown: 5 Likeliest WWE Superstars to have knocked on Aleister Black's door

This was definitely the highlight from SmackDown Live this week

Aleister Black has been asking for a challenge for weeks on end. The enigmatic Dutch Destroyer has been sitting, shrouded in darkness, in the backstage area, cutting passionate promos, inviting somebody, anybody to come and pick a fight with him.

And this week, in what I consider to be the highlight of SmackDown Live, we finally heard someone knock on his door, seemingly to accept his challenge. Or so I am assuming because the look of glee that followed wouldn't have necessarily happened had it been a pizza delivery boy.

So, who do you think it might have been? I personally think that it is probably one of the following five gentlemen, but you can also weigh in with your own picks in the comments below.

I'd love to hear who you believe could potentially Black on in his first main roster singles feud.

#5 Randy Orton

If it's Randy Orton knocking on Aleister Black's door, I can only hope Aleister slams it in his face. #SDLive pic.twitter.com/cCW3ph4ejv — John (@Fadingarcader) June 26, 2019

Randy Orton and Aleister Black have been wrestling in Live Events. And this makes me believe that Orton could be the first opponent for Aleister Black. I don't really know if it would be the right kind of matchup because of the clash of styles, but anything 'The Viper' does is a high profile feud and will certainly get Black the eyeballs he needs.

What Aleister Black has going for him at the moment is the fact that he is a dark and mysterious character who plays mind games with his opponents. So, in addition to his ferious strikes, he can break his opponents down mentally as well. That has been the strength of The Viper for as long as he's been in the main roster.

Whether he's been the Legend Killer or the Apex Predator, Orton has excelled at breaking his opponents down. The match-up could be interesting.

