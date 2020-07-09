WWE SmackDown: 5 Major surprises that could happen - Brand new heel faction formed, big title change, Unexpected heel turn

Could a brand new faction be formed on this week's episode of SmackDown?

Could a released WWE Superstar return on this week's edition of SmackDown?

Will we see Braun Strowman return to his roots again?

WWE SmackDown will build to The Horror Show at Extreme Rules, and to be honest with you, this is the only show with a genuine horror movie component. I mean you can make a case with the eye for an eye match on WWE RAW, but Bray Wyatt vs. Braun Strowman in the swamp has all the makings of a horror movie.

So, what are the surprises that could happen on WWE SmackDown to get us all geared up and pumped for The Horror Show at Extreme Rules 2020, you ask? In this article, I shall list a whole lot of them and implore you to do the same in the comments section below, based on what you'd like to see on the show.

So, without further ado, I present 5 surprises that could happen on this week's episode of WWE SmackDown.

#5 Cesaro & Shinsuke Nakamura become the WWE SmackDown Tag Team Champions

Listen, when The New Day and Cesaro & Shinsuke Nakamura meet in the middle of the ring on WWE SmackDown this week, the results are almost guaranteed to be fantastic. These are two teams that work in the best manner with one another, and it could very well be the match of the night on WWE SmackDown. But could we see brand new SmackDown Tag Team Champions crowned?

The idea may be to get The New Day to have as many tag team title reigns as possible and you can only win them again if you lose the titles you hold. And so, there's a big chance that Cesaro & Shinsuke Nakamura could become the new SmackDown Tag Team Champions. That may in fact allow them to take on Heavy Machinery, and take the focus off The New Day for a while.

