WWE SmackDown: 5 Major surprises that may happen - Change in character for Alexa Bliss, RAW star attacks current Champion  

WWE SmackDown had a great showing at Extreme Rules, with Bayley retaining her Championship against Nikki Cross and with Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura dethroning The New Day to become the brand new WWE SmackDown Tag Team Champions.

However, will the company be able to carry the momentum into the weekly product and dish out an episode of WWE SmackDown that gets us all geared up and hyped about SummerSlam?

They can certainly do so with a whole bunch of surprises on this week's edition of WWE SmackDown, and I want you to share your thoughts about the surprises I have suggested in the comments below.

#5 Alexa Bliss channels her dark side on WWE SmackDown, allying herself with Bray Wyatt

If you visited WWE SmackDown superstar Alexa Bliss' social media account recently, you'll have seen how many pictures she has retweeted of her cameo at the Wyatt Swamp Fight, where she portrayed Sister Abigail.

There has to be something more to the whole thing and Alexa Bliss could certainly get involved in the whole Bray Wyatt vs. Braun Strowman feud on WWE SmackDown very soon indeed. Unfortunately for the WWE Universal Champion, she may tap into her dark side and choose to side with The Eater of Worlds.

@AlexaBliss_WWE I ALWAYS KNEW YOU HAD A DARK SIDE 😂 pic.twitter.com/7yQCLHk1w3 — Kieran_Poss (@Kieran_Poss1) July 20, 2020

And we could have the perfect transformation for her as well, where The Goddess ends up becoming the Dark Goddess. Alexa Bliss has been known for her cosplay in previous editions of WWE SmackDown and it freshens up her character quite significantly indeed.

Let's be honest- a coffee addict gimmick does not do much for someone who has so much to offer to the world as she does, and looks like a million bucks as well, so this could be the perfect character change.