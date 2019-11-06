WWE SmackDown : 5 possible finishes to Roman Reigns vs King Corbin

Roman Reigns and King Corbin will settle their differences inside the ring on SmackDown

Old enemies Roman Reigns and King Corbin will go to war once again this Friday night on SmackDown. WWE had announced this contest for last week’s episode. however, the Saudi Arabia scene compelled the company to revise its programs.

Corbin had reignited his conflict with Roman a few weeks ago on SmackDown when he intruded in the Intercontinental Championship match between The Big Dog and Shinsuke Nakamura. His interference cost Roman the Intercontinental title. Thereafter, both the men crossed paths in a six-man tag team match on SmackDown before facing off once again in the Team Hogan vs Team Flair match at Crown Jewel.

The rumor mill was abuzz with reports that the Creative team has planned a long-term feud between Reigns and Corbin. Therefore, one can expect that this is not the last time we will watch a battle between the two Superstars.

On that note, let us now have a glance at the 5 ways this contest can finish:

#5 King Corbin defeats Roman Reigns

Will WWE allow Corbin to win this battle?

Starting with the most meagre possibility first, WWE may allow Corbin to go over The Big Dog in this bout and expand this conflict. As the fans know, this feud will not resolve shortly, and WWE can book Corbin to win, albeit with some foreign aid. While the fans won’t dislike a clear victory for the former United States Champion, the WWE executives would not be keen to have Roman eat a pinfall on an odd TV episode.

As we observed on RAW, WWE has not concluded the controversy between the representatives of Team Hogan and Team Flair, hence it is likely that we may see Shinsuke Nakamura come out to return Corbin's favor.

Or else, WWE can have Nakamura’s mouthpiece Sami Zayn interfere in this bout and cost Roman Reigns the match. So, by either way, the writers can book Corbin to overcome his adversary.

