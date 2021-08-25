WWE SmackDown - 5 Possible surprises- Paul Heyman chooses between Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns, Big return, Major title change 

This week's edition of WWE SmackDown has to be one of the most highly-anticipated editions of the show ever. If you consider the fallout from SummerSlam and the question marks around Becky Lynch and Brock Lesnar, that's two compelling hooks to tune in right there.

#5 Paul Heyman makes the biggest decision of his career on WWE SmackDown

Brock Lesnar is advertised to appear on this week's WWE SmackDown after his staredown with Roman Reigns at SummerSlam.

Paul Heyman seemed to be in shock as he saw the past and present collide in the middle of the ring. He will have to make a big decision this week — which side is he on?

It is all too likely that Paul Heyman will indeed side with Roman Reigns, considering that Brock Lesnar has probably returned as a babyface. Heyman just seems like too much of a hyena and a deferential manager to be associated with a babyface right now.

It will be interesting to see whether Lesnar can cut promos without Heyman's help, but the few times we've seen him with a microphone have given us some incredible moments.

There's every chance that on WWE SmackDown, Heyman will set The Usos loose upon Brock Lesnar, proving his allegiance to The Tribal Chief once and for all. Whether or not they're in the mood to fly, Jimmy and Jey may be forced to travel to Suplex City at that point.

