WWE SmackDown - 5 Possible surprises- Massive face turn, Brock Lesnar teams up with former WWE Champion to attack Adam Pearce

WWE SmackDown promised us Roman Reigns vs. Sami Zayn when the show got underway. By the time it concluded, we did get the match, but it was a very one-sided affair, not exactly the classic we expected.

We know that RAW scored the worst ever numbers in the 18-49 demographic last week. All eyes will be on WWE SmackDown to see how the company is able to bounce back. How it can remind the world that World Wrestling Entertainment is still the premier destination for sports entertainment.

Brandon Thurston @BrandonThurston

1,599,000 total viewers

P18-49 rating: 0.35 (462,000 viewers)



Lowest P18-49 for Raw on record.



📊 More demos & analysis: WWE Raw, Monday on USA Network:1,599,000 total viewersP18-49 rating: 0.35 (462,000 viewers)Lowest P18-49 for Raw on record.📊 More demos & analysis: patreon.com/posts/59675793 WWE Raw, Monday on USA Network:1,599,000 total viewersP18-49 rating: 0.35 (462,000 viewers)Lowest P18-49 for Raw on record.📊 More demos & analysis: patreon.com/posts/59675793 https://t.co/0KBIqv6nv8

So, with that said, here are fibe surprises that could potentially take place on WWE SmackDown. Be sure to weigh in on the surprises mentioned and hey, feel free to play fantasy booker and list down some of your own.

#5 Sami Zayn turns face on WWE SmackDown to battle Roman Reigns

Sami Zayn @SamiZayn This could be us but you playin This could be us but you playin https://t.co/yexb9qhQSU

You're only a conspiracy theory nut when your theories are unfounded, when you're spouting nonsense, when what you're saying does not make sense. But look at how Sami Zayn has been treated in the recent past. His crowning moment after winning the Black Friday Battle Royale was overshadowed by Brock Lesnar's return announcement.

Moreover, he was forced to compete in the WWE SmackDown main event match last week when he was not fit to compete. Brock Lesnar had his way with him and then Roman Reigns finished him off. The setup is perfect for Sami Zayn to turn face and finally take the fight to Roman Reigns.

Yes, we know Zayn as a heel because he plays one so well. But there is something likable about this WWE SmackDown Superstar for sure. If he turns babyface, the crowd may just accept him and root for him to dethrone the tribal chief, Roman Reigns.

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Alan John