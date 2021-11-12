WWE SmackDown - 5 Possible surprises - Unexpected face turn, Challenge made to Brock Lesnar, New love triangle?

This week's episode of WWE SmackDown is a critical juncture on the road to Survivor Series 2021. Without a certain number of twists and turns, the pay-per-view may not necessarily be as exciting as it should be.

And so, this week's episode is a must-watch affair. The creative team is almost certain to book a certain number of surprises to make the show exciting. Here are five potential surprises that could happen from this week's edition of the Blue brand.

#5 Jimmy Uso turns on Roman Reigns during the WWE SmackDown main event

As loyal as The Usos have been to the kingpin of WWE SmackDown, Roman Reigns, one may argue that the loyalty hasn't necessarily been reciprocated to the same extent. In fact, The Tribal Chief often bullies his cousins, especially Jimmy Uso. Could Jimmy feel like enough is enough and turn on his cousin during the big match with Xavier Woods?

Public Enemies Podcast @TheEnemiesPE3 Roman Reigns really hit Jimmy Uso with the “I know you ain’t laughing!” Roman Reigns really hit Jimmy Uso with the “I know you ain’t laughing!” https://t.co/G4toRs9Osj

We all remember how good the entire Jey Uso vs. Roman Reigns feud was. Could Reigns and Jimmy have a similar sort of feud where they take one another to the limit? And if they do, could Jimmy Uso be the man that eventually dethrones Roman Reigns?

In any case, you take baby steps before you learn to run. On WWE SmackDown this week, the first step towards these steps could happen. The company is clearly building a storyline of this nature.

Whether the audience can accept Jimmy Uso as being equal to Roman Reigns is another story.

