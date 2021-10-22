×
WWE SmackDown - 5 Possible surprises- Roman Reigns confronted by a surprising new challenger, Paul Heyman brings out a new client

What&#039;s next for Roman Reigns after his Crown Jewel victory?
What's next for Roman Reigns after his Crown Jewel victory?
Riju Dasgupta
Modified Oct 22, 2021 01:01 PM IST
Listicle

WWE SmackDown airs on the heels of a loaded and stacked episode of Crown Jewel 2021 that kept us on the edge of our seats. The finish may have left a lot to be desired but one must remember that WWE SmackDown is an endless soap opera.

But how does Bruce Prichard carry the excitement over from the pay-per-view into a new era if you will? On this week's episode of WWE SmackDown, these five surprises could potentially happen. If you have a take on any of the surprises listed here, please feel free to comment in the section below!

#5 Xavier Woods steps up to Roman Reigns on WWE SmackDown to claim the Universal Championship

Destiny cannot be denied. Crown King @AustinCreedWins! #WWE #KingOfTheRing https://t.co/MBTgpE8yMz

The issue with the King of the Ring tournament in recent times has been that it doesn't always lead to something substantial. Look at the former King of the Ring, Happy Corbin, and his current spot on the roster. One may go as far as to say that his character was a lot better before he won the tournament.

We're not crying... you're crying. 🙏😭🦄ALL HAIL KING WOODS! He did it! Xavier Woods is YOUR #WWE King of the Ring winner, defeating Finn Balor in the finals.Sportskeeda Wrestling's LIVE coverage of #WWECrownJewel: bit.ly/3E4bbz7 https://t.co/AJiXWhwLtK

So let's assume that WWE decides to go all the way with Xavier Woods, the latest winner of the King of the Ring tournament. On the episode of WWE SmackDown that follows Crown Jewel, he could step up to the plate and challenge the Tribal Chief for the title that he so proudly holds. This could be a pretty intriguing feud with the involvement of The Usos and Kofi Kingston.

No, it's very unlikely that Xavier Woods will go all the way and become the next WWE Universal Champion. But he has the momentum and the support of the fans on his side. WWE SmackDown could be a great stage for him to step up to the next level.

