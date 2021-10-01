WWE SmackDown - 5 surprises that could happen- Brock Lesnar's opponent after Roman Reigns appears, major reunion, epic heel turn

This episode of WWE SmackDown isn't the regular weekly edition. No, it's the first night of the draft, and all eyes will be on the brand to see who goes where.

Do not be surprised if a few names from NXT decide to show up and shake things up on WWE SmackDown. Be sure to share your thoughts on the surprises mentioned and also chime in with what you'd like to see on this week's show!

While he is not mentioned in the article, Edge is also slated to return for this edition, which explains how explosive the show is guaranteed to be. Fans cannot afford to miss this special edition!

#5 Bobby Lashley shows up on WWE SmackDown and destroys Brock Lesnar

For Bobby Lashley to show up on WWE SmackDown would yield a world of advantages. We could, in time, see The Bloodline vs. The Hurt Business. But the seeds of a WrestleMania feud could also be planted when he takes down and pounds Brock Lesnar, setting the stage for a massive marquee match.

Jimmy Korderas @jimmykorderas Today's #TBT pic from Smackdown when Brock superplexed Big Show off the top rope & the ring imploded. Unreal moment. Today's #TBT pic from Smackdown when Brock superplexed Big Show off the top rope & the ring imploded. Unreal moment. https://t.co/bdffDrq1RO

People have been talking about a Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley showdown for almost a decade now. Both men have backgrounds in MMA, both athletes have been booked in a bulletproof manner, and both WWE Superstars are absolute behemoths. With that said, Brock Lesnar is a star on the WWE SmackDown brand, whereas Bobby Lashley is on RAW.

All of this could change during the upcoming WWE Draft if Bobby Lashley arrives on WWE SmackDown. It will also help freshen up his character, who has been the anchor for the RAW brand in recent times. A fresh new start is just what he needs.

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Angana Roy