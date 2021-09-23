WWE SmackDown - 5 Possible surprises- RAW star traded for Big E confronts Roman Reigns, Extreme Rules match changed, Major comeback

WWE SmackDown comes to us on the heels of a packed episode of RAW that some have hailed as the best show of the year. It also follows AEW Dynamite, another banger of a show packed with a loaded card.

But the reason WWE SmackDown needs its share of surprises is that it is the final stop before the Extreme Rules pay-per-view happens. It's a critical episode before the upcoming WWE draft, so there's a lot on the line this week.

As always, you are most welcome to share your own surprises in the comments section below. Feel free to weigh in on what we've listed and share your thoughts about whether you'd like to see them happen on the show or not.

#5 Drew McIntyre faces off with Roman Reigns on WWE SmackDown to tease a dream feud

WWE @WWE The homecoming for @DMcIntyreWWE is underway as he took an open top bus tour through the city and exchanged gifts with the Lord Provost of Glasgow! The homecoming for @DMcIntyreWWE is underway as he took an open top bus tour through the city and exchanged gifts with the Lord Provost of Glasgow! https://t.co/vrjdrqpDYF

Drew McIntyre may return to the United States just in time to show up on WWE SmackDown in place of Big E, who will be a part of the RAW brand going forward. It makes sense for this trade to be made because McIntyre has done almost everything he can on the RAW brand.

Plus, a Drew McIntyre vs. Roman Reigns match is a big-ticket draw, as is a future opponent for the likes of Finn Balor, Seth Rollins, and Edge.

We saw Big E and Finn Balor team up on WWE SmackDown last week. What if we see Drew McIntyre and Finn Balor form a dream team to maybe take on The Usos before the upcoming pay-per-view this weekend?

It would be a great way to hype up the audience for the pay-per-view event this weekend.

We've already seen Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre at Survivor Series. If you remember, that epic match was a total barn-burner.

