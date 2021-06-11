WWE SmackDown - 5 Possible surprises- Unexpected breakup, Big return, Hell in a Cell match with big stakes?

WWE SmackDown set the stage for a variety of developments last week. A great number of surprises could potentially transpire on the upcoming episode, and we've made a list of some of them for you.

We can all agree that today's WWE SmackDown product would be more exciting and engaging if it was packed with more twists, turns, and curveballs.

We can all agree that today's WWE SmackDown product would be more exciting and engaging if it was packed with more twists, turns, and curveballs.

#5 On WWE SmackDown this week, The Usos split up for good

Did you catch the end of WWE SmackDown last week? After Roman Reigns delivered a brutal beatdown upon Dominik Mysterio, Jimmy Uso seemed disappointed in his cousin. He did not really think that the way that Reigns was conducting his business was ideal.

WWE SmackDown Superstar Jey Uso is torn between his loyalty to Roman Reigns and the love he has for his own brother. However, it is likely that the former will triumph because Jey has grown from just another guy on the roster to a truly main-event level player in almost no time.

So, on this week's edition of WWE SmackDown, could Jey turn on his own brother, establishing himself as the clear heel while Jimmy turns into a babyface?

This could lead to a brother vs brother match for Hell in a Cell, and in time, a Jimmy Uso vs. Roman Reigns feud as well. If Jey could climb to the top of the WWE SmackDown rankings, there's no reason why Jimmy cannot achieve a similar feat as well.

