WWE SmackDown - 5 Possible surprises - John Cena becomes the Doctor of Thuganomics, 3 other monumental arrivals

WWE SmackDown will be a special affair this week. It will air from both Cleveland and The Rolling Loud Festival on the very same night.

Of course, what is a special event of this nature without a whole bunch of unpredictable surprises? To get you all geared up and going for this week's edition of WWE SmackDown, we bring you a whole bunch of surprises that could happen.

Do let us know if you, dear reader, think we'll be seeing one or more of these surprises on WWE SmackDown. Also, feel free to suggest one or more surprises of your own in the comments below.

#5 A throwback gimmick returns for a special WWE SmackDown episode

Even if John Cena loses to Roman Reigns, Cena absolutely owned him on the mic back in 17 during their first feud. I don't see that changing. So it will be fun seeing no-chill Doctor of Thuganomics throw down some pipe bombs on the head of the table again. pic.twitter.com/XrDCElIXDW — 𝐉𝐨𝐬𝐡 𝐒𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐦𝐚𝐧 (@Sherman721) July 22, 2021

Listen, if WWE SmackDown is coming to us from a hip hop festival, doesn't it make sense for a throwback hip hop character to make his comeback? The Doctor of Thuganomics could have a very, very intriguing war of words with Roman Reigns, even if neither man is at the festival. Remember that this is a very different Roman Reigns from the man whom John Cena faced all that time ago!

THIS.. is what you call giving back to the business that made you a star — #Pray4Manny👑🇵🇭 (@King_CurtP) July 20, 2021

Maybe there could be a bit of a verbal back and forth between Cena and Paul Heyman as well. The possibilities are endless and the crowd is certain to be entertained. Even if both men are in Cleveland, and not in Miami, hip hop could maybe run as a theme throughout the entire episode.

As you can see from the Tweet shared above, this era is being billed as the 'Summer of Cena'. There's a great possibility that we'll see him take us back in time to revive a few very special moments from his career all through his feud with the 'Tribal Chief'.

