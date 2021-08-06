WWE SmackDown - 5 Possible Surprises - John Cena betrayed by popular babyface; major debut against a gigantic heel; big comeback?

WWE SmackDown will air from Tampa, Florida this week, and yes, from the looks of it, it's guaranteed to be quite the show indeed. Last week's episode was absolutely explosive in the best way possible, and the fallout of the same should be quite fun to watch.

Here are 5 surprises that would make WWE SmackDown even more interesting than usual. Kudos to the show for being enjoyable, as opposed to its better-known red sibling.

So, now let's get down to business. Here are 5 surprises that could happen on a very important WWE SmackDown episode on the road to SummerSlam 2021.

#5 Could we see a massive WWE SmackDown betrayal?

It may not necessarily be a heel turn, but how weird would it be for Finn Balor, who lost an opportunity at the WWE Universal Championship thanks to John Cena, to not want retribution?!

Everybody is saying Balor vs. Corbin but nah Finn has to snuff Cena lol #SmackDown — Phil Lindsey 🎨👑 (@PhilDL616) July 31, 2021

We know that he gets a rematch against Corbin on WWE SmackDown (rematch because we've seen the feud before), but Cena vs Finn Balor is the feud that fans will want to see.

It wouldn't even be out of the realm of possibility, because babyface or heel, every WWE SmackDown Superstar in the top spot should be competing for the Universal Championship.

Maybe in the go-home show to SummerSlam, Finn Balor and John Cena could tear it up! Maybe if John Cena wins the WWE Universal Championship, we could be in for a Balor vs Cena feud after SummerSlam. The possibilities are indeed quite limitless. And yes, they are very exciting indeed.

