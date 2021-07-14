WWE SmackDown - 5 Possible surprises - Roman Reigns finds a new ally, John Cena returns, Current Champion destroyed by an unlikely star

Yes, this episode of WWE SmackDown is one where fans will be back in the arena once again! It's likely to be a very emotional event where fans remind us why they are indeed the heart and soul of sports entertainment.

If there aren't a whole bunch of surprises on WWE SmackDown, it won't live up to the expectations of fans. Luckily WWE is likely to load up on surprises galore, as the tweet below seems to suggest:

With the ThunderDome officially behind them, source states that WWE has some cool & exciting things planned for this weekend….. Expect a surprise or two. Truly a pivotal time in recent WWE history. — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) July 13, 2021

If your creative juices are flowing and you have a few surprises in mind, do not refrain from voicing them out below. Here are 5 possible surprises that we think may happen on WWE SmackDown this week:

#5 Down on his luck, King Corbin finds a new WWE SmackDown ally

Corbin you’re the man but you’ve got to be absolutely trolling if you’re asking for a $400 cameo. I’ll give you $100 at most. — Zachary Wooten (@thewoo205) July 13, 2021

King Corbin is not a king anymore. Baron Corbin has no money, no luck, and well, no entrance music either. One of the only ways in which he can find his footing once again is if he surrounds himself with someone who has the ability to change his fortune for the better.

Enter, The Tribal Chief. As was the case with Jey Uso, Baron Corbin could be elevated to the next level if he is allied with Roman Reigns. It also allows him, in time, to turn babyface and break out of the shackles that bind him to his Tribal Chief.

Yes, it does look like WWE SmackDown star King Corbin will turn face very soon indeed, but that may not be the wisest course of action. Telling a long-term story involving the top heel in the company with him may be the only way to get the audience to like him. He was, until recently at least, the roster's most hated villain!

