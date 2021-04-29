WWE SmackDown - 5 Possible Surprises- Injured Superstar returns to assist Roman Reigns, Major heel turn, Possible title change?

This is definitely an episode of WWE SmackDown to watch out for. Whether it is the Universal Championship match between Roman Reigns and Daniel Bryan or even the Intercontinental Championship match between Apollo Crews and Big E, it's guaranteed to be a pretty big deal.

And because it's such a stacked WWE SmackDown episode, there will be surprises galore interspersed throughout the show for sure. Here are 5 possibilities.

#5 Jimmy Uso returns to WWE SmackDown and helps Roman Reigns retain his Universal Championship

Jey and Jimmy Uso are #WWE icons and the sons of WWE Hall of Fame inductee Rikishi. As a professional wrestling duo, they have won the WWE Tag Team Championship & the Slammy Award for tag team of the yr twice. They also won the SmackDown Tag Team Championship four times. 💪#MBC pic.twitter.com/k8emUjaUzJ — MultipleBirthsCanada (@multiple_births) April 28, 2021

If the WWE SmackDown main event that pits Daniel Bryan against Roman Reigns is indeed the former's last-ever match, then it needs to be part of an explosive angle.

Daniel Bryan has been very public in the past about not necessarily enjoying the WrestleMania main event. Here's what he had to say about an odd detachment he experienced:

It was really bizarre," Bryan said. "It's taken me time to fully process what the experience was like because it wasn't like a normal thing. I felt very out of body in it. When I'm wrestling, I feel everything and feel like I'm enjoying it. This was weird, I was out there, and it felt like I was detached.

When is Jimmy Uso coming back from injury? #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/980okWmsvc — Jiminy Scruff: Fully Vaccinated (#StopAAPIHate) (@jshaggy1983) April 24, 2021

So this could definitely be the last-ever time we see Daniel Bryan in a WWE SmackDown ring. And for Roman Reigns to beat him clean wouldn't do the moment justice.

Simply put, Jimmy Uso could return to action from injury and become part of the WWE SmackDown roster going forward.

His first few acts could be helping Roman Reigns out, retiring Daniel Bryan and joining his heel faction as the muscle.

