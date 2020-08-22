On this week's episode of WWE SmackDown, we will have the first glimpse of WWE ThunderDome in the final show before this year's SummerSlam pay-per-view. And as we already know by now, the WWE Intercontinental Championship will be up for grabs with AJ Styles defending his title against Jeff Hardy in a highly-awaited singles title match between the pair.

After winning the Championship, AJ Styles has already retained his Intercontinental Title over the likes of Drew Gulak, Matt Riddle, and Gran Metalik. With the number of challenges dwindling for Styles (well, at least that's what he likes to claim), The Phenomenal One decided to introduce his own Phenomenal Intercontinental Statistic System on last week's show.

As expected, Styles' new system failed to find a fresh challenger for the Intercontinental Title. However, The Enigmatic Charisma stepped up and left his signature on Styles' whiteboard, thus earning himself a title match.

With AJ Styles now aiming to gain momentum at the ThunderDome ahead of WWE SummerSlam, The Phenomenal One will have to go through the resilient Jeff Hardy to retain his title.

With that being said, here are the five potential finishes to the IC Title match between AJ Styles and Jeff Hardy.

#5. AJ Styles retains clean

AJ Styles

It has been just over two months since AJ Styles won his first WWE Intercontinental Championship in the company after he beat Daniel Bryan on an episode of SmackDown. Despite being the champion for about 70 days now, Styles is yet to have a successful Title defense on a WWE pay-per-view. As a matter of fact, ever since winning the championship, he hasn't even featured in any PPV as all of his title defenses have been on SmackDown.

Another title defense on the Blue brand, this time against a veteran as Jeff Hardy, could possibly lead to AJ Styles being added to the SummerSlam card. A clean win over The Charismatic Enigma would do all the good in the world for The Phenomenal One, especially in the build-up to The Biggest Party of the Summer.