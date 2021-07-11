WWE SmackDown: 5 Unanswered questions from Baron Corbin's downfall

Baron Corbin hasn't had a lot of luck on WWE SmackDown over the past few weeks. The 2019 King of the Ring winner is on a steady decline.

After losing his King of the Ring crown to Shinsuke Nakamura a few weeks ago, Corbin has reverted back to being called Baron Corbin and has seemingly lost all of his income.

Last week on SmackDown, Corbin's car was repossessed and the distraction caused him to lose his match. Following the show, the former United States Champion was forced to sell his watch to fellow WWE star Dolph Ziggler.

Things got even worse for Corbin this week when he revealed that he could lose his house. He then lost his Money in the Bank qualifying match, which could have given him a cash flow boost if he had won the match for a second time.

Whilst this has become one of the most intriguing storylines on WWE TV in recent weeks, there are several unanswered questions or even gaps that the company needs to fill.

#5. Why doesn't Baron Corbin have an entrance theme on WWE TV?

Did... did Baron Corbin sell his entrance music?



...For food?#SmackDown — Joe Nichols (@JoeyQuixote) July 10, 2021

Baron Corbin has been entering the ring without an entrance theme in recent weeks. Now that he's no longer King Corbin, he's unable to use the royal theme he's had for more than a year.

The issue here is that there has been no backstory given as to why Corbin isn't able to enter the ring without a theme. Does an entrance theme cost money and if so how was Corbin able to get by before he was King of the Ring?

This is something that has only begun happening over the past few weeks. The WWE Universe has been led to believe that Corbin doesn't have any money he can't afford a theme.

Why can't Corbin continue to use his old theme, is it because he's no longer king, or is it because he can no longer afford to pay the royalties? These are questions that the WWE Universe should already know the answers to. However, there has been no backstory given and it remains unclear as to why Corbin now enters the arena to silence.

