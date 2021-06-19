5 Realistic opponents for Roman Reigns after defeating Rey Mysterio

Roman Reigns' Hell in a Cell match against Rey Mysterio was preponed to SmackDown two days earlier. While it was a bit surprising, WWE went with Bianca Belair vs Bayley as the Hell in a Cell match from SmackDown for the pay-per-view this Sunday.

Roman Reigns defeated Rey Mysterio as we all expected him to. WWE made no effort in concealing Rey Mysterio's chances in the match and he ended up submitting to a standing guillotine.

Roman Reigns' arsenal and title defenses might be growing in number, but for Rey Mysterio, his Universal title pursuits are likely done for now.

With Roman Reigns set to move on from Rey Mysterio, here are five possible opponents for The Tribal Chief after SmackDown:

#5. Dominik Mysterio: A surprising opponent for Roman Reigns?

Dominik Mysterio getting assaulted by Roman Reigns

Many would argue that Dominik Mysterio is far from ready to face Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship at the tender age of 24. There are only a few names in WWE history that have been in world title contention at that age, and Brock Lesnar and Randy Orton are two such names.

It's a fair argument to make since Dominik Mysterio is only about to complete one full year as an in-ring competitor in WWE. The entire feud with Rey Mysterio began because Roman Reigns decided to assault Dominik Mysterio on SmackDown.

Dominik Mysterio is one half of the SmackDown Tag Team Champions, and his only association with Roman Reigns so far has been this recent rivalry. Given how Rey Mysterio was defeated inside Hell in a Cell, it makes sense for WWE to book a title match between the two.

It would be a surprising match with the potential for an enjoyable storyline. Dominik would naturally be the underdog, while Roman Reigns hands him a title shot with full confidence that he will run through the 24-year-old.

Obviously, Dominik Mysterio would have no chance of winning against Roman Reigns. But if he puts in a good effort, his stock will only rise. It would be a good filler match for Roman Reigns until his next pay-per-view opponent at Money in the Bank 2021.

