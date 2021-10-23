5 Reasons why Brock Lesnar was suspended indefinitely

Brock Lesnar lost to Roman Reigns in the main event of Crown Jewel 2021, but it wasn't without shock and controversy. Paul Heyman threw the Universal title in the ring, indicating that he was trying to help Brock Lesnar.

But it was Roman Reigns who used the title to hit Lesnar, and The Usos added some assistance with superkicks to The Beast Incarnate. After Roman Reigns won, Brock Lesnar was heard saying that he would beat The Tribal Chief senseless following Crown Jewel.

There was a lot of tension on SmackDown, and Roman Reigns even goaded Brock Lesnar out - not expecting him to show up. He did, and it was chaos from start to finish. He took out everyone he possibly could and caused an incredible amount of damage.

This forced Adam Pearce to suspend Brock Lesnar immediately. This also meant that Pearce was subject to two F5s in the process. So why did it happen? Here are a few possible theories on why Brock Lesnar was indefinitely suspended:

#5. For the Brock Lesnar-Roman Reigns feud to extend

There was a report that the finish of Crown Jewel would likely be done in a way that would extend the feud - potentially for a long-term storyline between Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns.

By WWE standards, long-term storylines are usually August to April, which means SummerSlam until WrestleMania. What this means is that the inevitable rematch between the two men will likely culminate at WrestleMania 38 in 2022.

It will be interesting to see how the feud is received by the WWE Universe at that point. The last time Roman Reigns wrestled at the AT&T Stadium, it was 2016 and it was the main event of WrestleMania 32 - the highest-attended event in WWE history.

However, the circumstances made a lot of things about that card change. While it's hard to imagine what the original plans were, there likely wouldn't have been a Shane McMahon vs Undertaker match, Brock Lesnar vs Dean Ambrose (Jon Moxley) bout, or the main event featuring Roman Reigns vs Triple H.

Despite Roman Reigns receiving his big coronation that night, he was booed out of the building. This time, getting booed out of the building would be considered a great reaction as Brock Lesnar has been positioned as more of a babyface than before.

But it wouldn't be surprising if WWE suspended Brock Lesnar in the storyline simply to extend their feud until WrestleMania 38. Will the third time be a charm for these two at WrestleMania?

