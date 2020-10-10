This week's episode of WWE SmackDown was a really special occasion because it was host to the 2020 Draft. The first night of the draft actually saw The New Day win the SmackDown Tag Team Championships only for Stephanie McMahon to announce that Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods would go to RAW while Big E would represent The New Day on WWE SmackDown.

Although the Kofi and Woods won the tag titles, they've been drafted to Raw. That means for the first time in years all three members of the The New Day won't be on the same brand #SmackDown — Sportskeeda Wrestling (@SKProWrestling) October 10, 2020

What was the reason for Stephanie McMahon to make such an interesting decision, where she split up the most important faction of our generation, in The New Day? In this article, we shall examine the reasons she could have had for his choice (on-screen that is), and what it could mean for the three performers, over the coming weeks.

Here's why The New Day has been split up into two different brands. As always feel free to comment, opine, voice your frustrations or merely, read on!

#5 The New Day's split has been long overdue

Yes, the dismay on the faces of The New Day could not be concealed during the draft when they found out, that after a WWE Hall of Fame worthy run, they would finally be going their separate ways. Sportskeeda has interviewed The New Day on a whole bunch of occasions and the joy and the happiness of the group, the friendship they share, is really authentic. So, yes, one understands if you are dismayed by what happened on this week's edition of WWE SmackDown.

But at the same time, people have been saying that The New Day needs to split up for years now, and now that it has happened, it's not the worst thing in the world, honestly.

Each of the men involved will be elevated in due time, as this article shall explain in detail.