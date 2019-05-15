WWE SmackDown: 5 Reasons why Asuka and Kairi Sane are now called 'The Kabuki Warriors'

WWE probably had a good reason for choosing the name

There was very little to write about with regard to SmackDown Live. The only thing of note that happened during the show was that Paige announced that the team of Asuka and Kairi Sane would have a name going forward.

Yes, you can read about the highlights of the show in this recap piece. In this particular article, I shall try and explain why Asuka and Kairi Sane were allocated this interesting name.

I really do like the pairing of these two international superstars and their ever-so-familiar manager, namely Paige. I want to hear what you think about the team and their mentor as well, in the comments below.

Do you think they have the potential to become the WWE Women's Champions down the line someday?

#5. The Japanese connection

WWE is obviously a global brand and they want a foothold across various marketplaces. One of the countries where the company has many fans is Japan, and now they have a tag team that they can call their own as well. Much like the 'Modern Day Maharaja' does for India, the Kabuki Warriors is a name that pays tribute to an aspect of Japanese culture- Japanese theater.

Kabuki is a native dance-drama art form that is native to Japan and WWE wanted to showcase that element in the name, when they paired Asuka with Kairi Sane. What a lot of people may not know is that Kairi Sane is a trained actor who has also done a lot of work in the theatre. In fact, she also has a degree in literature so it's clear that she's quite familiar with Kabuki.

WWE likes to take elements of one's personality and amp it up. They are probably highlighting the acting background of Sane through the name.

