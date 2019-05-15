×
Best and worst of WWE SmackDown before Money in the Bank- Surprise invasion, Team Reunites 

Riju Dasgupta
OFFICIAL
Top 5 / Top 10
21.94K   //    15 May 2019, 09:01 IST

Just when you think SmackDown Live couldn't get any duller
Just when you think SmackDown Live couldn't get any duller

As fans of sports entertainment, you want to be able to recommend the product to your friends and family. Would anyone watching SmackDown Live this week be able to do so, after the miserable two hours we had to witness?

I actually thought that RAW was a pretty decent show and I believed, quite wrongly indeed, that WWE was going to put in every effort to ensure that the blue brand was as strong. Unfortunately, it was your typical United Kingdom show, which seemed like no effort had been put into booking the event.

There were no stakes across all the segments and really no actual stakes in any of the matches. At least on RAW, you had matches that mattered.

I suppose I cannot slot the 'Firefly Fun House' as the best thing about both shows, can I?

#1 Best: Ricochet's surprise invasion

A lot of times, Ricochet has been described as a human highlight reel. That is precisely what he seemed like this week, invading the proceedings shortly after the conclusion of the fatal four-way match this week.

Ricochet leaped up from the ropes onto the ladder like a cat and then, ascended the ladder to grab the contract with the utmost ease. This is a clear indication of the fact that he is not going to win the contract, which is a disappointment in itself, but from a storyline point of view, makes the audience think that he is guaranteed to do something crazy.

It may be far too soon for Ricochet to win the contract and the WWE Championship, in any case. But this was the only time that I thought that something good came from the Wild Card rule.

For anyone who's followed Ricochet since Lucha Underground, it must be heartening to see him positioned so well in the roster.

Tags:
WWE SmackDown The Usos Heavy Machinery WWE Roman Reigns Aleister Black
