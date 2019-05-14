Best and worst of WWE RAW before Money in the Bank- Major replacement, New alliance

Riju Dasgupta FOLLOW OFFICIAL Top 5 / Top 10 6.52K // 14 May 2019, 11:33 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Sami Zayn scored a very impressive win over Braun Strowman

Whenever WWE decides to go to the United Kingdom, somehow the shows are never as good as they can be. But this week, WWE pulled a Ramblin' Rabbit out of the hat and actually put on quite a show for its fans.

Very surprisingly, RAW had few moments where I was cursing myself for wasting three hours of my life. Instead, it was a well-paced and interesting show that made me wonder why WWE slacks off ever so often when they have the ability to deliver fantastic episodes like this one.

So much so, that I even had trouble identifying three 'worsts' from the show at first, but I did so with the help of my colleague Rohit Nath. But I'm always curious to hear your opinion, so I invite you to voice them in the comments.

Here is what I thought about this week's show.

#1 Best: Wyatt goes dark

There is a certain section of fans on the internet who believe that Bray Wyatt's character was being wasted as part of the Firefly Fun House. I've been adamant in my belief that not only is this the best thing to happen to him but to happen to anyone in WWE for a very long time.

This week, Bray Wyatt assured us that he was channeling his darkness for good and also showcased a side of his personality that is twisted and demented. I'm really excited to see how he goes from the promos to the ring because the stage is set for the debut of his new persona at last.

Let's hope that he has a lot of creative control with this character because WWE cannot afford to muck this one up. The gimmick has the potential to be gold.

1 / 7 NEXT