WWE SmackDown: 5 Reasons why Baron Corbin surprisingly defeated Roman Reigns in the main event

Riju Dasgupta FOLLOW OFFICIAL Top 5 / Top 10 09 Nov 2019, 11:50 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Baron Corbin defeated Roman Reigns after an exciting main event

SmackDown, this week, came to us from Manchester in England. It was a taped show, and as taped shows usually are, it wasn't very exciting.

But that said, Roman Reigns and Baron Corbin gave it their all in the main event, putting on a solid match. The contest would end with Roman Reigns eating the pin at the hands of the King of the Ring winner, leaving the audience stunned.

And this is because we are not used to seeing Roman Reigns defeated, considering just how protected the man has been during his WWE run. So with that in mind, why did Vince McMahon choose to have Roman Reigns eat a pin on the Blue Brand?

I will attempt to answer this question in the pages that follow...

#5 Baron Corbin is receiving a massive push

Let's get the most obvious reason out of the way first at the very start of this article. Baron Corbin is getting a massive push because there is nobody in the roster who deserves a push like he does. He's excelled in every role that has been offered to him and been a very loyal foot soldier for Vince McMahon.

He was first an authority figure, a role that he embraced despite all the hate he received on a weekly basis. He was then allied with Lacey Evans in a mixed tag team program where it was very obvious that he would be asked to do the favor for Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch. Now, he's adopted a 'King' character and even after winning the crown, he put Chad Gable over with some really great matches.

Remember the green rookie who came up through the NXT system? Anyone who said he wouldn't make it is probably eating his/her works right now.

1 / 5 NEXT