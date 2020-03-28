WWE SmackDown: 5 Reasons why John Cena and Bray Wyatt will likely clash in a Firefly Funhouse match

After the Boneyard match, we will be treated to a Firefly Funhouse match

While the match is not official yet, it's pretty much likely to happen

A huge match has pretty much been confirmed this week

Even when the world is on lockdown, WWE continues to enchant and entertain us with compelling sports entertainment every week. In addition to the matches and recaps that we've been accustomed to over the last few weeks, we were promised a brand new episode of the Firefly Fun House on this week's show.

Bray Wyatt would appear and introduce us to a concoction that he felt would defeat John Cena in their WrestleMania match. But then, he would challenge John Cena to a Firefly Funhouse match.

Why was the choice made to have John Cena take Bray Wyatt on in such a special match? The answer is quite obvious if you think about it.

In case it's not immediately obvious to you, let me share my thoughts and I invite you to do the same in the comments section below.

#5 To allow Bray Wyatt to unleash his true creative genius

With the possible exception of Matt Hardy, Bray Wyatt is possibly the most creative soul in the world of pro wrestling today, I guess. We've seen what he is capable of from the Firefly Funhouse vignettes and how he's been able to reinvent himself so many times in his wrestling career. So, imagine all of the possibilities in a Firefly Funhouse match.

All of the puppets will now be involved, conspiring against John Cena, driving him mad at every step. Moreover, Ramblin' Rabbit, who's been talking about a way to defeat The Fiend may actually come to John Cena's aid this time.

The possibilities are endless and I just find it strange that WWE is doing such a match so very soon after Matt Hardy made his departure from the company and joined All Elite Wrestling, because of the lack of creative freedom he was experiencing under Vince McMahon.

